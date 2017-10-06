Aerospace company closing in Macon, laying off 89 employees

Bombardier, a Canada-based aerospace company, is closing its Macon facility.

Steven Adams, director of Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority, said Friday that 89 workers will be laid off when the company leaves.

Bombardier opened at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in 2010 and initially hired 160 workers.

More than 100 people were laid off last year when Boeing closed its facility at the Macon airport. Boeing operated in Macon for more than 35 years.

