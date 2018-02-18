After traffic stop, state senator pushes bill to change tag law

Screen grab of state Sen. Marty Harbin from Tyrone PD bodycam video

ATLANTA -- In May 2017, a police corporal in the Fayette County town of Tyrone walked up to a Ford F-150 pickup truck and heard this from the driver: "I pay my bills. I'm a state senator. I'm not stupid."

The man speaking was state Sen. Marty Harbin, a Republican best known for sponsoring a controversial religious freedom bill in the legislature last year. He’d been pulled over by another Tyrone officer for having an expired tag. The corporal showed up moments later.

"Our policy, over 30 days (past) an expiration, we have to tow the vehicle," the initial officer is overheard telling Harbin in a bodycam recording obtained by 11Alive News.

Incredulous, Harbin asked: "Are you serious with me?" The officer assured him he was within 10 seconds, the police body cam video shows Harbin promising to call the mayor. "I'm going to call Eric Dial, but I'll call the rest of them. I pay my bills. This will not go over well."

Later, the corporal tells Harbin: "I can tell you – you can talk to everybody in the department. The car is going to be impounded."

Harbin was surprised that the law allows police to impound a vehicle with an expired tag. After a few minutes and a few phone calls, Harbin adjusted his focus, telling the officers "I'm going to the state. And we're going to change the law."

Eight months later, Senator Harbin introduced a bill that would allow motorists to drive away from expired tag violations. The measure passed the Senate unanimously last week – though Harbin kept quiet about the bill’s personal origin.

"I’ve kept that out of it. It’s not about me. It’s about my people and the people I represent," Harbin said in an interview.

Harbin says the traffic stop gave him first-hand experience with what he called a ludicrous law.

'You’re not the only one this happens to. It’s not like we’re picking on you," the corporal tells the state senator on the bodycam video.

"The law is wrong in that respect. And I’m not mad at you," Harbin answers.

"That’s what I mean. We can’t change the law," the Corporal says.

"Well, I can," Harbin says.

Harbin’s truck got impounded. Harbin’s bill is headed to the House of Representatives.

