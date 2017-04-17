Air pocket 'blow out' rips through surface of I-20

All lanes are blocked on I-20 westbound after a "blow out" caused the interstate to buckle.

Capt. Eric Jackson with DeKalb County Fire also called the road failure a "once in a lifetime experience". He said crews were working on filing an abandoned gas pipe running under I-20 between Candler and Gresham Monday morning. He said it wasn't a gas explosion, but air and concrete pressure eventually breaking through the road surface.

When the pressure broke through the surface, the road was ripped apart, sections of concrete pushed into the air.

A motorcycle and car traveling along I-20 hit that section of road and went airborne. The motorcyclist landed about 200 feet from the road failure and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The car traveled about 15 feet before landing back on the ground. Amazingly, that driver was not injured.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Gas Light said they are aware of the situation and currently investigating.

A GDOT spokesperson said all lanes were closed while crews are still assessing the damage.

Alternates

11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark said I-20 westbound is a major in-bound route for DeKalb County, so the morning commute will be a bigger issue than the Monday evening commute.

Crash said Cook Rd. will provide some relief as an alternate, but commuter should expect major backups in the area Tuesday morning, and likely for days to come.

