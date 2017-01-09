Airline set to begin Macon-to-DC flights in April

Middle Georgia Regional Airport

Bibb County plans to pay a Tennessee company nearly $4.7 million a year to run charter flights to Washington D.C.

The U.S. Department of Transportation last week approved using federal money to pay Corporate Flight Management Inc.

The company hopes to run 12 round-trip flights a week to the nation's capitol, using 30-seat Jetstream 41 planes.

Four companies applied for federal subsidies for flight out of Macon, and Corporate Flight Management offered three options, including flights to Nashville, Orlando and Tampa.

But Bibb County and the federal agency chose the Washington D.C. option, at a cost of $4,687,979. That's a subsidy of nearly $250 per ticket, if every seat is sold.

The county's application said the charter flights would help serve Robins Air Force Base and the rest of Central Georgia's military community.

They said a survey found that Washington was the second-rated destination among area air passengers.

The federal agency approved a two-year contract with Corporate Flight Managment, operating under the name Contour Airlines, that would start in April.

No regular flights have taken off from Macon's Middle Georgia Regional Airport since November 2014.

Several small airlines have moved in and out of the market since Delta ended regular flights to Atlanta in 2006.

The service out of Macon qualifies for subsidies under the federal Essential Air Service program, if the flights meet a minimum number of weekly passengers.