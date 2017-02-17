A.L. Miller construction almost complete

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

A historic Macon building, the former A.L. Miller High School, named after the former Mayor of Macon Alexander Lawton Miller, is getting a new makeover.

According to the National Park Service, the original building was designed and constructed between 1929 and 1930.



According to architect, Mark Wright, of Renzo Construction, LLC started construction in November of 2015.



"It's a challenge and it's not for the faint at heart," said Wright.



Wright says there are a few problems that you can't anticipate when working on an old building.

He mentioned examples like fire proofing the building, sealing all of the cracks, and more.

Wright says this is a $13 million project that includes the construction of 62 apartment units inside. The apartment ranges from 1-3 bedroom units.

Wright says that he expects the units to be complete by mid March. The construction company is adding the final touches like paint and making sure that the electricity works.



"All of these units have been designed to be super energy-efficient. You have storm windows on the inside, water-saving toilet device, but the beauty of everything is that those are the original ceilings in the school up there," said Wright.

From the tile to the wood floor, Wright says they tried there best to preserve most of it.

Several people in the community who did not want to go on camera said they believe this project can raise their property value and provide a good place for people to stay.



The leasing company wouldn't say how much rent is, but said they are currently taking applications.

