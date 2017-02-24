Albany has made progress one month after storms

A strong string of tornadoes ripped through Central Georgia and Albany just a little over a month ago.

Dougherty and nearby Worth County suffered massive damage.

Four weeks later, things look the same, and yet vastly different.

Even though houses and trailers still sit as only a shell of their former selves, the streets are clear and traffic is flowing. We even saw Larry Hunt on a bicycle out for a stroll.





" I thought our house was bad, but this was totally worse," he said as he looked over a debris field.

Hunt is a military veteran.

He and his family are OK; his town is suffering.

"I had been in the military and I've seen different things in Vietnam, and Vietnam didn't look like this, and that's serious," Hunt said.

You may remember County Chairman Chris Cohilas.





He stepped up to the podium hours after last month's storm with an impassioned plea for help. Today, he says things have vastly improved.

"I drive here a lot to see the progress, and it's really remarkable because hundreds of thousands of miles of cubic debris have been removed, Cohilas said.

FEMA says they've handed out $2.7 million in grants to victims over the last few weeks.

That money can go toward things insurance won't cover.

They also plan to reimburse local governments to assist with three-quarters of their costs.





"We're very thankful for the resources we got from FEMA ,but this is going to be a big complex process going forward, Cohilas said.

The physical scars are obvious, but the mental scars may take years to quiet down.

"We've got a lot of kids and a lot of people that are going to need some mental health services," Cohilas said. When your kids know how to do a tornado drill like that (snaps fingers), and they get worried every time they see lightning, it's had a profound impact on people in this community, and there's a lot of secondary stressors that result from that."

But even with all the anxiety, Cohilas is in awe of how folks have come together.

"These are some of the strongest people in the world that live in Albany," Cohilas said proudly.

