Alexander IV plans to be shared at public meeting

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The contractor selected to redevelop the Alexander IV building will present their plans to the public at a meeting Tuesday night at the school.

According to renderings from Dover Development Corporation's proposal, they want to convert the school into 60 senior living units and create 30 jobs.

Dover was selected for their experience converting public buildings to senior housing.

The developer calls for nearly $9 million to be invested in the building.

The proposal says the historic architecture will be changed as little as possible and a new wing will be added matching the original style.

Alex IV appeared on Historic Macon's first Fading Five list, and executive director Ethiel Garlington says this project demonstrates the potential in Macon's historic buildings.

"We just see this as exactly what historic preservation can do for our community. It's everything from saving important places to us as a community, but also reenergizing our economic development," said Garlington.

That meeting will be Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the Alex IV auditorium.

Construction set to begin this summer or fall with the housing scheduled to open late 2018.