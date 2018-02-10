Alice's Place assisted living facility kicked off their 2nd annual Souper Bowl Lunch and Fellowship event on Saturday.

They prepped enough soup and sandwiches for over 50 people saying their goal is to bring the community together while also giving back to the armed forces.

We spoke to one veteran who says this event means the world to her.

"Veterans make the ultimate sacrifice because to to give your service to a nation that is sometimes ungrateful, it takes a lot," said Tammie Dunlap, an Army veteran. "It takes everything out of you and when someone gets involved and appreciates what you do and gives back, it means a lot. "

Their goal was to get more people in the community involved in making their neighborhood a better place.





© 2018 WMAZ-TV