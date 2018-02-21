Alleged arsonist strikes Houston Co. trailer park

The sun was shining on the trailer park off south Highway 247 in Houston County Wednesday afternoon.

But last Friday, Houston County Fire Department Chief Investigator William Smith says it was the scene of the neighborhood's fourth fire in less than three weeks.

Christopher Guilmette lives in the trailer park and says he saw the flames "under the trailer."

Guilmette says his brother-in-law Tyler Lord lived in the trailer that caught fire. He says after calling 911, he wanted to check to make sure Lord was safe.

"The door was closed, so I pushed the door open and as soon as I got it open, smoke just come right up in my face," said Guilmette.

Lord was away at a concert and wasn't hurt, but he says he wasn't shocked to hear there'd been another fire in the neighborhood.

"I guess I really wasn't surprised that a trailer was the next thing to burn down, because, you know, having like four other fires around here and everything, I think just the biggest shock was, 'Oh, that's my trailer,'" said Lord.

Houston County Fire Department Chief Investigator William Smith says one of the fires was set in a trash pile, the other three were brush fires. He says the most recent brush fire jumped to Lord's trailer and severely damaged it.

According to him, they weren't accidents.

"The investigation has revealed that these fires were intentionally set," said Smith.

Guilmette's optimistic authorities will find out who did it.

"I just hope that, whoever this person is, either you turn yourself in or they find the person," he said.

But for now, Smith says they have no leads in the case.

