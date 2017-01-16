Martin Luther King once said "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?"

The Epsilon Omega Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated helped answer that question with a day of service.

"Do you want to make life better for yourself and the generation behind you?"

Myrna Bell had to ask herself that question when she was a young girl as she planned to march with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

She is an alumni of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated and kicked off their Day of Service.

AKA sorority is all about providing "service to all mankind."

"That's what we strive to do every day in any way that we can, whether it be serving soup or cleaning streets. Whatever we can do, we try to do it all," says AKA member, Shadasia Wilcox.

While serving lunch, members of the sorority sang songs that inspired the black community throughout history.

Kay Stephens has been a resident for almost three years and thinks Dr. King would've been proud of these young women.

"He would've thought this was the greatest thing on Earth, the day people are serving other people on today and just giving back to the community," she says.

Myrna Bell agrees, and wants today's youth to remember something about King.

"If he was brave enough to step out there when it was really really bad, we ought to be able to stand up for what we believe is right now," she says.

She wants people to remember, "Everyone will not like you, but carry yourself in such a way that they must respect you."

This is the first year the AKAs volunteered at Ingleside Manor, and they hope to make this an annual event.

