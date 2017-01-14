Alphi Phi Alpha Inc. hosts Martin Luther King Jr. unity breakfast

People all around the country are celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and in Warner Robins, the Alphi Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated held its own celebration with the 21st Annual Martin Luther King Unity Breakfast at First Baptist Church.

They gave away a $1,000 scholarship and fed around 150 people.

They ordered up a side of entertainment, with dancing, poems and singing.

Andrewy Cromartie co-chaired the event and says King was a member of this fraternity, but that's not the only reason they're celebrating him. His legacy leaves a lasting impact.

"When I think about Martin Luther King and the struggles. There's nothing that I can't achieve if I set my mind to it. So, that's the impact to me. I pass that on to my son and my grandson and those young men that I mentor or I come across," said Cromartie

The theme for this year's breakfast was focused on law enforcement.

After the event, they had an open forum with Fort Valley Police Chief Lawrence Spurgeon and Cpl. Robert Davis from the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

