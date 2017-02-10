Amateur boxing event this Saturday in Macon

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

You can check out some amateur boxing this weekend in Macon.

Boxers from across the southeast are coming to the Freedom Park gym for an exhibition show on Saturday.

Earnest Butts Jr. is the boxing coordinator for Macon-Bibb, he hopes the event will encourage people to join his boxing program. $20 per month gets you access to the gym and training, he instructs boxers as young as 8-years-old.

"Most kids want to be tough, you know what I mean? But I try to more or less strategize it, let them know you can be tough without being a gangster," says Butts. "You can be tough without having a pistol, you don't need that. You know, boxing is the sweet science, by using what you was gifted with."

The boxing show is this Saturday at the Freedom Park gym on Roff Avenue.

Weigh-ins start at 9 a.m. and the show begins at 1 p.m.. Tickets are $10.

(© 2017 WMAZ)