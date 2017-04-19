WMAZ
Amped Up: Purple passion smoothie recipe

Amped Up: Dee's Purple Passion Smoothie

WMAZ 11:42 PM. EDT April 19, 2017

Throughout the month of April, personal trainer Dee Henry is sharing tips to help you stay Amped Up in the kitchen. Her Purple Passion Smoothie is filled with spinach and a variety of fruit to give you a boost during and after your workout. The recipe is below.

 

Deez Purple Passion Smoothie

3 cups Spinach Leaves

1/2 cup Berry Mix (Blueberry, Cherry, Strawberry and Raspberry)

1 Banana

1 scoop of Whey Protein

1 tbsp Flaxseeds

4oz Soy/Almond Milk

Blend all of your ingredients until they are completely mixed. Pour and enjoy!

