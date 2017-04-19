Amped Up: Purple passion smoothie recipe

Throughout the month of April, personal trainer Dee Henry is sharing tips to help you stay Amped Up in the kitchen. Her Purple Passion Smoothie is filled with spinach and a variety of fruit to give you a boost during and after your workout. The recipe is below.
Deez Purple Passion Smoothie
3 cups Spinach Leaves
1/2 cup Berry Mix (Blueberry, Cherry, Strawberry and Raspberry)
1 Banana
1 scoop of Whey Protein
1 tbsp Flaxseeds
4oz Soy/Almond Milk
Blend all of your ingredients until they are completely mixed. Pour and enjoy!
