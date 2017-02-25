AmStar theater, Zebulon Road Walmart turning away customers due to power outages

Guests line up for refunds at AmStar 16 in Macon on Saturday. Spotty power for the theater to stop selling tickets temporarily.

AmStar 16 on Zebulon Road, Macon's only first-run movie theater, is currently not selling any tickets due to constant power outages.

Refunds were given to dozens of people just after 3 p.m. Saturday after the power kept going out. Box office staff are turning away a constant flow of would-be movie goers.

A box office employee told 13WMAZ show times will resume when the power is fixed.





Customers at the Walmart across the street are also being turned away as the outages have affected the produce section, meat counters and checkout lanes.

Street lights in the area are also out. Please drive with caution and remember to treat each intersection as a 4-way stop.

Check back with 13wmaz.com for updates on this story.

