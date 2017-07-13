And the final choices for the new Gwinnett Braves team names are...

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - It's about to go down.

The final name choices for the Gwinnett Braves are in. Now it's on to the next steps in voting for the final name for the 2018 season.

And the choices are:

Gwinnett Buttons : The Buttons honor Gwinnett County's namesake, Button Gwinnett, signatory of the Declaration of Independence.

: The Buttons honor Gwinnett County's namesake, Button Gwinnett, signatory of the Declaration of Independence. Gwinnett Big Mouths : Named after the state fish of Georgia, the Big Mouth is a tribute to bass fishing on Lake Lanier.

: Named after the state fish of Georgia, the Big Mouth is a tribute to bass fishing on Lake Lanier. Gwinnett Gobblers : The Gobblers celebrates the outdoors, hunting, and eating all the foods we love.

: The Gobblers celebrates the outdoors, hunting, and eating all the foods we love. Gwinnett Hush Puppies : Our stealthy hunting dog is sneaking through the weeds, about to rustle up some ducks. But don't think we're all that serious. You can expect a "corny" fan experience at the 'Puppies' game!

: Our stealthy hunting dog is sneaking through the weeds, about to rustle up some ducks. But don't think we're all that serious. You can expect a "corny" fan experience at the 'Puppies' game! Gwinnett Lambchops : A chop off the old block, the Lambchops marries the region's love of home cooking with the Tomahawk Chop of the Atlanta Braves.

: A chop off the old block, the Lambchops marries the region's love of home cooking with the Tomahawk Chop of the Atlanta Braves. Gwinnett Sweet Teas: It's a regional icon "to a tea!" The Sweet Teas celebrates the laid-back lifestyle of Gwinnett County while displaying a real sweet look.

So cast your votes. Fans, and anyone else who may like to help choose, can vote now until July 24. You can do this by going to GwinnettBraves.com.

The winning name, along with new colors, logos and uniforms, will be unveiled at a press conference this fall.

The fans who submitted the six names chosen as finalists will be invited to attend the press conference. One lucky fan who submitted the winning name will receive two season tickets for the 2018 season, while the runners up will receive merchandise with the new name and logo.

