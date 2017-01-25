Angry Hot Wings customer fires shot at Macon restaurant clerk

A man shot at a clerk at a Macon restaurant Wednesday.

An angry customer fired a shot at a clerk at a south Macon wings restaurant.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Hot Wings Plus at 3479 Pio Nono Avenue.

Lt. Randy Gonzalez of the Bibb Count Sheriff's Office says the customer placed an order and paid for it.

The clerk then placed change on the counter. Gonzalez said the man apparently was angry that she did not hand him the money.

He fired a shot at the clerk, but missed her. The clerk ran out the back door, and the shooter also left.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies do not have a detailed description of the shooter.

They're searching for the man in neighborhoods around the restaurant.

(© 2017 WMAZ)