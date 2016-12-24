Anita Ponder and friends prepare for annual holiday feast

Two decades ago, former Macon politician Anita Ponder her family and friends started serving a meal for the needy at Macon's Terminal Station.

"Something that began 21 years ago in her mom's kitchen, so it's her baby, they gave birth to it, I'm just the babysitter," laughs Sandra Bryant, who coordinates the meal.

We caught up with some of the volunteers as they prepare to serve 1,500 people on Christmas.

"Some of the people are from the Salvation Army and Rescue Mission, those kind of places," says Bryant. "And then you have some folks that just lost their job because of the economy or have fallen on bad times for whatever reason."

The meal is prepared by Chef Woolfork, who sees himself in the crowd he serves.

"I started down at the Salvation Army when I was in treatment 22 years ago, I'm a recovering addict. So, I got into it down there, I've been doing it ever since. I've got 22 years clean," says Woolfork. "I used to be in that line, the same line that they're coming through."

Now, he uses the Christmas feast as away to repay the generosity given to him in his time of need.

"I just stand back, you know, and watch. That used to be me, yeah," says Woolfork. "Things change and my life changed. So, here I am, trying to give back."

Which spawned a new December tradition.

"This is what I do on Christmas, you know, for the last 8 years this is what I do," he says.

"These people are so grateful when they come," says Bryant. "They're hugging and thanking us. So, I mean, this is the best. I'm getting more out of it than I'm giving, trust me."

Food is served Christmas Day at noon. Anyone is welcome.