Ann Coulter bumped from Delta seat, calls it nation's worst airline

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter was bumped from a seat with extra room on a Delta flight. After firing off several tweets, Delta responded.

Tim Darnell and Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 8:04 AM. EDT July 17, 2017

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter issued several Tweets Saturday night and throughout Sunday unloading on Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

Coulter said she was removed from a pre-booked seat with extra legroom for no reason.

She also said Delta gave her seat to someone who wasn’t taller than her.

Coulter wasn't through.

Delta has since responded to Coulter's comments adding that her complaints turned into personal attacks on passengers and employees. 

"We are sorry that the customer did not receive the seat she reserved and paid for. More importantly, we are disappointed that the customer has chosen to publicly attack our employees and other customers by posting derogatory and slanderous comments and photos in social media. Her actions are unnecessary and unacceptable.                   

Each of our employees is charged with treating each other as well as our customers with dignity and respect. And we hold each other accountable when that does not happen.

Delta expects mutual civility throughout the entire travel experience.

We will refund Ms. Coulter's $30 for the preferred seat on the exit row that she purchased."

Delta said that Coulter originally booked seat 15F, which is located by the window in an exit row. However, within 24 hours of the flight's departure, she changed to seat 15D which is by the aisle.

"At the time of boarding, Delta inadvertently moved Coulter to 15A - a window seat - when working to accommodate several passengers with seating requests," a Delta spokesperson said. "When there was some confusion with seating assignments during boarding, a flight attendant stepped in and asked that all of the passengers move to the seats noted on their respective tickets."

Delta said that all passengers complied and crew members reported no problems. The company said it wasn't aware of any until Coulter's comments appeared on Twitter.

"The airline's social media and customer care teams made several attempts to connect with her to apologize for the seat mix-up," the company said. "However, they did not hear back from Coulter until Sunday evening."

© 2017 WXIA-TV


