Annual murder mystery dinner theatre at Museum of Aviation kicks off this weekend

This Saturday, a murder will take place at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.

Throughout the evening, people will be involved in a murder mystery as part of the ‘Murder in Sin City: Mystery Dinner Theatre.’

The money raised will be going toward operating costs of the museum’s Hall of Fame.

Producer Tyler Bryant says people who come out to the show are in for a real treat.

“My cast is 100 percent volunteer. They just have a love of the arts and the love of performing. It's the best compliment I've ever received as a director of this show,” said Bryant.

Tickets need to be bought in advance and are $40 dollars for one person, or $70 dollars for a couple.

