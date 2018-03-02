Annual teacher job fair to be held Saturday

Several school districts will be conducting on-site interviews at an annual teacher job fair Saturday.

The Middle Georgia Regional Education Service Agency is looking for educators.

The recruitment fair will take place at Westside High School located at 2851 Heath Road in Macon.

Certified educators and those that will be certified for the 2018-2019 school year are invited to attend and should also bring at least 20 copies of their resume.

The recruitment fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

