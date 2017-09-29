Anonymous donor offers $5,000 reward for north Macon gas station robbers' arrest

An anonymous donor is offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading to the arrests of the people who robbed a north Macon gas station.

The Walthall Station, 4433 Forsyth Road, was robbed at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday by two males wearing masks, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

Woodfield Academy, a nearby Macon school, went on lockdown as investigators searched the area. A clerk's hand was injured during the robbery after it was caught in a door as she tried close it to keep the robbers out, the news release states.

One of the robbers pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. They were wearing black pants, black hoodies, white gloves and bandanas covering their faces, the news release states.

"According to Macon Regional Crimestoppers, an additional reward of $5,000 has been offered by an anonymous donor for information leading to an arrest in the robbery," the news release states.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-68CRIME.

