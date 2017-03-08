Anti-discrimination rally set for Saturday

A rally set for Saturday afternoon in Macon aims to draw attention to Georgia's lack of anti-discrimination ordinances.

It's called the March on Macon. Participants will meet at Coleman Hill and march to Rosa Parks Square, where speakers will talk about equality. Presenters include Georgia Equality, ACLU of Georgia, Lambda Legal, Wesleyan College, and Macon-Bibb Commissioner Elaine Lucas.

Organizers are inviting anyone who wants to make their voice heard on a variety of topics, including women's and LGBTQ rights. They want to show lawmakers their desire for more comprehensive protections for minority groups and demonstrate support for those who feel like they are being oppressed.

The march is being led by Middle Georgia State student Demarcus Beckham, Centenary United Methodist member Teri Hatley, and Mercer student Bentley Hudgins, who hopes it encourages legislation that makes people comfortable expressing who they are.

"That people cannot discriminate against you in the public sphere, in a government facility, they can't do this in your place of work. And these things are really important because these are just daily living activities that I shouldn't have to worry about," says Hudgins. "This isn't even a political issue, this is just a human issue."

The march will meet on Coleman Hill at 5 p.m. on Saturday, then move to Rosa Parks Square, where a resolution will be read showing the Macon-Bibb County Commission's support of the rally and declaring Saturday "Unity Day."

After the rally, the event will end with a meet and greet with public officials across the street at Just Tap'd.

