A yoga studio opened on Forsyth Road in Macon back in December.

The official grand opening for Southern Soul Yoga will be held on Saturday, according to co-owner Jessica Brown.

She and Tracie Souther share ownership of the studio, and they are both instructors.

The pair opened the studio after working together at Hometown Yoga, which was located just down the street from the new studio.

Brown says that at Souther Soul Yoga, they want everybody to know that they can do yoga.

"We're debunking the whole social media thing where you think yoga is standing on your head," she added.

For the grand opening on Saturday, they are offering five 45 minute yoga classes for free.

Registration for each class is already full; however, Brown says from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. there will be a meet and greet where the community is still welcome to come out and meet the instructors.

"We're going to have a cake and champagne, some light snacks," she said about the meet and greet. "We just want the community to put faces with the names that they see on the schedule."

As far as classes go, Brown says they have something to offer seven days a week.

Mondays through Fridays, the studio has a few morning classes, closes for mid-afternoon and reopens for classes in the afternoon.

On those nights, the latest class begins at 7 p.m.

The studio is located at 4357 Forsyth Road in the same shopping center as The Fresh Market and Stein Mart.

Anyone can sign up for a class that fits their schedule on the studio's website.

