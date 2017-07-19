Are spiders creeping indoors for the summer?

A WMAZ Facebook post about spiders Tuesday had many people talking about them lurking around your house this summer.

We contacted the experts to see if that's true.

We spoke to Entomologist Dr. Nancy Hinkle and Tim Matthews the Regional and Sales Manager for Bug House Pest Control.

"They hatch in the spring, they grow during the summer, and they lay their eggs in the fall and then they die. That happens every year," says Hinkle. " Spiders live for only a year."

Entomologist Dr. Nancy Hinkle says spiders are natural insect killers, and when the heat is out, they prefer to be outdoors.

"No spiders want to go into your house where you've got the air condition running and the humidity very low. Spiders will dry out rapidly under those conditions, so they want to be outside where it is warm and where the humidity is high," says Hinkle.

However, Tim Matthews believes they are coming indoors for their next meal.

"Now with the season that we're having, they are actually coming inside to find shelter and food because there is so much water outside that they're not staying in their natural habitats," says Matthews.

When it comes to insects, especially the creepy, crawling spiders, if you don't like the eight-legged creatures crawling near or in your house, then you need to take a look around.

Matthew recommends removing any debris, wasp nests, trash and anything that can potentially attract bugs.

"When you pick these things up, if you look at the inside, there is spider webs all inside of there, so that gives them the perfect place to live and have a harbor Ridge," says Matthews, holding up a flower pot.

According to research from Penn State's Department of Entomology, about 3,000 species of spiders are found in the United States.



