Hunters, get ready -- the season is quickly approaching, not for deer or duck, but for coyotes.

Herman Thames has been raising goats for seven years, and every year, he loses some to a coyote.

"A coyote, he's smart. He knows when to make his move. He won't even bother the big goats. it's the babies he's after," he says.

When the sun goes down, they strike.

Thames says the coyotes, "Slip in and grab the baby, drag him out from under the fence, and take off with him."

Thames has tried everything from buying a guard donkey to putting up an electric fence.

"They know if they go under it real fast, it won't shock but a little bit," he says.

Even calling a trapper for help failed because the coyote out smarted him.

"He trips the trap and gets the bait and goes. I mean, that's how smart they are, and they were pretty skilled trapper, too, but evidently they weren't skilled enough," Thames says.

He says that since trapping these coyotes hasn't been a success, he uses solar lights to keep them away. "And if he sees lights, he will think humans are there, so he will detour and go somewhere else a lot of times," Thames says.

According to wildlife biologist, Bobby Bond, coyotes are one of the hardest predators to trap or shoot.

"I have killed one over here. I have killed one and the first two shots missed but the last one got lucky and got him," Thames recalls.

The DNR is encouraging hunters to do the same, so they're introducing the Georgia Coyote Challenge.

Coyotes are not native to Georgia, so there is no set season, which means you can trap and shoot a coyote year round.

If you bring in a coyote that you kill you will be entered into a lottery for a chance to win a lifetime hunting license.

The challenge lasts from March to August, and hunters can submit up to five coyotes per month. A winner will be chosen at the end of each month.

Roadkills, spoiled carcasses, and live coyotes are not eligible.

