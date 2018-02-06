Arlana Haynes' family speaks out, asks for answers about bus wreck

The family of Arlana Haynes plans to speak out this week on the bus wreck that killed her.

She's the Parkwood Elementary School first-grader killed last Monday, Jan. 29, when her school bus overturned on Forest Park Drive.

Law enforcement say she was ejected when the driver apparently lost control and left the road.

School officials and Warner Robins police will not comment on what caused the wreck. According to a news release from their attorney, Arlana's family wants to thank law enforcement for their work on the case, but they also want answers.

Their attorney writes:

"There are a lot of questions that are yet to be answered as to what happened on that bus. The Haynes and Rose family are committed to working patiently and gracefully for all internal investigations to be completed.

"However, no other family should have to endure the nightmare they have lived. The events surrounding Arlana's death, as difficult and challenging as it may be, deserve a complete and transparent public review...."

The family plans to hold a news conference Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Warner Robins Law Enforcement Center, at 100 Watson Boulevard.

Their statement says they also want to thank people from Warner Robins and across the state and ask for their continued prayers.

