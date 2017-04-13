Armed man barricaded in Dodge County home, SWAT on the scene

An armed man barricaded himself in a Dodge County home Thursday morning when US Marshals tried to serve a warrant.

UPDATE: We're told the suspect is in custody.

Law enforcement officers are surrounding a home in Dodge County where a man barricaded himself in a home Thursday morning.

The home is located on Highway 126 near Quinton Rowland Road near the Bleckely County line.

Dodge Sheriff Lynn Sheffield told 13WMAZ that US Marshals were trying to serve a warrant on a man, but he retreated inside the home.

Sheffield said the man is armed.

A SWAT team is on the scene with officers from both Dodge and Laurens counties, but Sheffield says now they're just trying to wait the man out.

