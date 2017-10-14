Armed man robs east Macon dry cleaners

Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday afternoon.
According to Deputy Clay Williams with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 3 p.m. at the Highland Cleaners at 691 North Ave.
He says it was reported to them that a man walked in and showed a gun to employees, took the money and ran away.
Williams says no one was injured during the robbery.
Anyone with information should call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
