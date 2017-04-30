Armed man robs east Macon Subway restaurant

An armed man robbed the Baconsfield Subway in Macon Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office.
It says an armed man entered the restaurant on North Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and went behind the counter where the employee was standing.
He pointed a gun at her and demanded money.
She gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and he ran away towards the Tidewater Circle Apartments behind Kroger.
A suspect was described as slender and wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
