Armed man robs east Macon Subway restaurant

An armed man robbed the Baconsfield Subway in Macon Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office.

It says an armed man entered the restaurant on North Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and went behind the counter where the employee was standing.

He pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

She gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and he ran away towards the Tidewater Circle Apartments behind Kroger.

A suspect was described as slender and wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV