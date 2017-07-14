Armed man robs Metro PCS in Macon

MACON - An armed man walked into the Metro PCS store in Macon demanding money just before 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.

According to the Bibb Sheriff's Office, the man entered the store with his face covered and demanded money from the clerk while waving a black hand. It was reported that after getting an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect ran away on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police say they are looking for a 6 foot tall man with skinny build. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and khaki pants with a bandana covering his face.

The robbery is currently under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

