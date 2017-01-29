Armed man robs west Macon Subway

An armed man robbed a west Macon subway Sunday night, according to a news release.

It says the robbery happened at the Subway on 3624 Mercer University Dr. around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

An armed man around 6-feet tall in red hooded shirt with khaki pants and a mask covering his face came in and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect ran away after getting the money. No one was injured.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

(© 2017 WMAZ)