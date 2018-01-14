Armed man robs woman in Macon park bathroom

Police lights generic, file photo.

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating a personal armed robbery that happened at Tattnall Square Park Sunday afternoon.

A news release says a man armed with a silver handgun walked into the bathroom of the park Pavilions while 32-year-old Elaine Pham, of Columbus, was inside.

He grabbed her purse and began going through it. He took several items and handed it back to her before running away towards Oglethorpe Street.

The suspect was around 5’10” and was wearing an orange long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV