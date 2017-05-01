Armed man tries to rob east Macon phone store

The Bibb Sheriff’s office is investigating an armed robbery at an east Macon phone store.

A news release says an armed man entered the Cricket Wireless at 1683 Shurling Dr. around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The man went behind the register and when an employee saw the man was armed, they ran away.

The suspect then ran away with no money.

No one was injured.

The suspect had on a black hoodie, dark sweatpants, black tennis shoes and a book bag.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

