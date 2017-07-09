WMAZ
Armed man tries to rob Jones County dollar store

Man describes seeing attempted armed robbery at Jones County dollar store

WMAZ 11:09 PM. EDT July 09, 2017

A man tried to rob a Dollar General in Jones County Sunday night, according to Investigator Kenny Allen with the Jones County Sheriff's Office.

He says a man followed an employee into the store on Shurling Drive and tried to rob them at gunpoint.

The robber was unsuccessful and didn't steal anything.

As he ran away from the building, he fired a shot at it and almost hit a cashier.

The suspect was wearing all black with white tennis shoes and a mask.

