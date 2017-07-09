Armed man tries to rob Jones County dollar store

(Photo: WFAA)

A man tried to rob a Dollar General in Jones County Sunday night, according to Investigator Kenny Allen with the Jones County Sheriff's Office.

He says a man followed an employee into the store on Shurling Drive and tried to rob them at gunpoint.

The robber was unsuccessful and didn't steal anything.

As he ran away from the building, he fired a shot at it and almost hit a cashier.

The suspect was wearing all black with white tennis shoes and a mask.

