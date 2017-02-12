Armed man tries to rob Macon dollar store

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Family Dollar, according to a news release.

It says the attempted robbery happened around 9:25 p.m. Sunday at the location on Rocky Creek Road.

An armed man entered the store and came up to the employee at the counter and demanded money. While the employee was trying to open the register, the suspect ran away.

The release says the man had a gray shirt covering his face, and he was wearing all black.

No one was injured during the robbery attempt. It is still under investigation and anyone with information should call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

