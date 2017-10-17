Armed man tries to rob south Macon Family Dollar, leaves without cash

crime scene

A robber entered a Family Dollar store Monday night, pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded money, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says.

He left when the clerk couldn't get the cash register open.

According to a news release, it happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar at 3567 Houston Ave. in south Macon.

After demanding cash several times, they say the robber eventually gave up and ran out the front door toward Pendleton Homes.

He didn't get any cash, and nobody was injured.

It's the fourth robbery or attempted robbery at that store since the start of 2015.

Anyone with any information on the case can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

