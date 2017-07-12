Police investigating burglary at Warner Robins dollar store

Warner Robins police are investigating a burglary that happened at a dollar store Wednesday morning.

A news release says officers responded to a burglary at the Dollar General on 1515 Russell Parkway around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The incident occurred overnight.

Officers found a large hole cut into the back of the store when they arrived. They believe the suspect went into the store through the hole, took money and left the scene overnight.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jeff Herb at 478-302-5380.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV