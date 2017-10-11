Armed robbery reported at Macon dollar store

An armed robbery took place at a Macon dollar store just before Wednesday night.

The robbery took place at the Family Dollar in the 3000 block of Jeffersonville Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

It was reported that the suspect entered the store and demanded money with a gun in hand.

He took an unknown amount of money and fled in a dark-colored car.

The release says he was describes as wearing dark clothes with a bandana covering his face.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500.

