Firehouse Subs opened in Perry on Thursday under the ownership of Will Stilley.

Stilley is a former crew member at Firehouse Subs and an 11-year Army veteran, who says he's "always believed in their (Firehouse Subs') commitment to first responders."

Stilley worked at the Jacksonville, Florida location in high school, which is where the restaurant originated.

"I worked there when I was in high school," Stilley said about his experience with Firehouse. "When I started working there, I just fell in love with the place."

Stilley added that that love followed him through his 11 and a half years working in food service in the United States Army.

"I just saw Firehouse grow, and my passion grew with it as well."

He says when he began the process of looking for the best location to open a Firehouse, the Perry location seemed the most like the restaurant back home.

"It was right next to a grocery store, a good community," he said about choosing the location. "That's what really drove me to select this place was that feel; I felt home here."

Stilley offers discounts for first responders and military who visit.

The Perry restaurant is located at 1369 Sam Nunn Blvd. and open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Firehouse Subs was founded by two firefighting brothers in 1994.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV