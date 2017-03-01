Arrest made in east Macon homicide

A Macon man was arrested Wednesday and charged in the killing of 67-year-old Jimmy Lee Daniels.

According to a release, a joint effort between the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, Macon Regional Crimestoppers and the U.S. Marshals led to the arrest of 54-year-old Phillip Lance Rozier, Sr.

A Crimestoppers tip helped find Rozier at a house on Carroll Street around 1:15 p.m.

He was taken to the Bibb County jail and bond has not been set at this time.

Daniels was found dead in a home where another man had been killed in 2015.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

