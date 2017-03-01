WMAZ
Close

Arrest made in east Macon homicide

Two homicides happen at one Macon home

WMAZ 4:01 PM. EST March 01, 2017

A Macon man was arrested Wednesday and charged in the killing of 67-year-old Jimmy Lee Daniels.

According to a release, a joint effort between the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, Macon Regional Crimestoppers and the U.S. Marshals led to the arrest of 54-year-old Phillip Lance Rozier, Sr.

A Crimestoppers tip helped find Rozier at a house on Carroll Street around 1:15 p.m.

He was taken to the Bibb County jail and bond has not been set at this time.

Daniels was found dead in a home where another man had been killed in 2015.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

(© 2017 WMAZ)

WMAZ

Man found shot dead in same Macon home where man found dead with slashed throat in 2015

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories