Arrest made in Macon Co. double homicide

A man is behind bars and charged with the murder of a Macon County mother and son.

A news release from the GBI says a magistrate judge issued warrants for 41-year-old Quentin Sanders in connection to their deaths on Tuesday.

77-year-old Ruth Bracknell and her 53-year-old son Mark Abbott were found dead by family members in their home on Erie Street in Oglethorpe last Friday.

Sanders is charged with two counts of malice murder and is currently being held at the Macon County jail.

GBI Special Agent Terry Howard could not comment on their cause of death, but did say the case was still under investigation.

