Arrest made in murder of Milledgeville man found on fire

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the killing of a Milledgeville man.

According to a news release from the Milledgeville Police Department, 31-year-old Demario Parham is charged with malice murder, felony murder, concealing the death of another, false imprisonment, and giving false statements.

Parham was brought to the police department around 10:30 a.m. Monday and charged in the death of 44-year-old Jerome Vasser.

Detective Everett January – who led the investigation – said Parham was arrested December 6 on traffic warrants that stemmed from the Georgia State Patrol’s investigation on a crash into a Wendy’s restaurant on November 22.

Vasser’s body was found on fire in the 400-block of Barrows Ferry Road that same night.

The release says January continued work on the homicide investigation after Parham’s traffic arrest.

“The homicide investigation was linked to GSP’s traffic investigation. Several pieces of evidence from the murder scene were collected and sent off to the crime lab for processing,” said January. “Results came in and we were able to prepare warrants for an arrest.”

Parham was in the Baldwin County jail at the time of the arrest.

