Dublin High School is embracing art with their International Baccalaureate program. They say that art helps students become well-rounded.

Gabrielle Dawkins takes a look at the program to see what those students are painting and learning.

At Dublin High School students are doing more than putting color pencils to the paper.

Kajol Patel is a senior student at Dublin High School she is painting several pieces for her exhibit.

"People think that art is about being perfect, but it's really not. It's just putting emotions with colors," said student Patel.

The school's IB art program is helping students earn college credits that the school says can be used in any university or college in the world.

Nyia Mainor is a junior student who says she joined the program after seeing pieces of displayed in her school.

"Being in the art program has increased my creativity level and it's allowed me to be able to do tasks that I didn't think I'd be able to do." said Mainor.

The class is open to junior and senior students. Art teacher, Katrina Waters, says that her students are risk-takers who aren't afraid to try something new.

"When you commit to a B when you shade, it's there," said Waters.

She's teaching students a lot more than shading and coloring. What they're practicing makes students well rounded.

"There's a lot of critical thinking and problem solving, like I said, so they learn how to approach the problem and think it out and research and develop a plan for action, and that's what you have to do on a hands on project to get to a successful end and that's what you have to do in life," said Waters.

The senior students apply what they learned to showcase their state of the artwork for an upcoming exhibit.