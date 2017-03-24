Art gallery recognizes Central Georgia agriculture

These past few days, Americans have celebrated National Agriculture week.

The Fall Line Gallery in Sandersville is paying homage to folks who work the land.

Tonia Marynell is with the Fall Line Gallery.

"I come from a family of farmer's on my mother's side," she said.

It's those roots that helped her come up come up with this concept.

It's a show dedicated completely to agriculture.

Marynell says the youngest artist is 12, the oldest has a birthday about eight decades later.

"He started when he was 84 and he's 92 now," she said referring to member Bill Phillips.

Phillips uses the paints to recreate Georgia scenes from decades ago.

"My wife was from West Virginia and we'd never seen anything like this," he remembered.

He's put in a lot of detail.

"That's a forty Ford that's what they hauled the liquor in," he said referring to a gray vehicle on his canvas. "And it's jacked up on blocks and it's typical of what I saw back in those days."

Bill says he and his wife were married for 56 years, before his wife passed away seven years ago.

It wasn't easy for a retired man with a lot of time on his hands.

"I lived alone for a year and it wasn't very pleasant," he said. "I didn't like it going in the house when she wasn't there so when I got into this artwork, I have something to do all the time and I don't have to be lonely."

And that's the thing we get to see artist's visions, take in the bright colors and cherish Central Georgia memories.

But this kind of thing is also beneficial for the person who creates it.

"There is lot of talent in this area and this gives them a chance to show off that talent. We have people that have talent and don't realize they have talent," Tonia said.

The show is in downtown Sandersville at the Fall Line Artist Guild.

It runs until the end of April and it's free to check it out.

They are open Wednesday through Friday and Saturday 10-2pm.

