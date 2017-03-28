Artists cover sidewalks with Macon music legends

If you’ve walked near the Centreplex or Central City Park this week, chances are you’ve seen a POP of color along the sidewalks.

The Macon Arts Alliance’s temporary public art project, the ‘East to West Art Walk,’ was selected for implementation with the help of a Downtown Challenge Grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.

The various works are being completed throughout the month leading to a public opening on Saturday, April 22.

The first was completed over the Cherry Blossom Festival’s opening weekend in the rear parking lot of the Telegraph’s warehouse near Central City Park.

The 10-foot-by-20-foot chalk work by Jessi Queen and Zachary Herndon depicts Duane and Gregg Allman, and Otis Redding.

Maconites are likely familiar with their previous chalk work in front of the Cox Capitol Theatre during Bragg Jam.

On Tuesday, Andrew Patrick Henry, of Barnesville, completed the second work – a collaborative 6-foot-by-105-foot pastel and tempera paint piece – on the sidewalk near the exit of the Centreplex near MLK Jr. Boulevard.

The eye-catching piece depicts Little Richard, Otis Redding, Duane Allman, the word ‘Macon’ in block lettering, and an explosion of music notes and geometric shapes.

Our Andrew Plaskowsky caught up with Henry after he finished the piece to discuss the importance of public art, the musical legends, and of course the Cherry Blossom Festival.

Q: Tell me a little bit about the sidewalk we’re looking at.

A: The sidewalk was put together and funded by the Macon Arts Alliance through the Downtown Challenge Grant, and I think public art is important for communities. It brings it closer together, it brings in tourism, it brings in business and looks good while it’s doing it.

Q: The sidewalk [art] is about 105-feet long, how long will this last?

A: This tempera…I’m not quite sure. It is temporary, most of the art I do is permanent, so it really just depends on how it rains and a million other things.

Q: Now what got you into doing chalk art?

A: Chalk art just kind of came naturally. I got into murals, and of course I do signs, so chalk art was just a logical next step.

Q: What connection do you have to the three artists you’ve painted here?

A: I’m a HUGE Allman Brothers fan. I like old stuff, so I love Little Richard…I’ve got a ’62 Falcon I cruise around in. Otis Redding is the King of Soul; I love all of their music…it’s good stuff.

Q: Have you checked out the Cherry Blossom Festival yet, and what did you think? Have you been before?

A: It’s fantastic. I hadn’t been before. For as close as I’ve lived all these years, I’ve never been. I’ll definitely be coming back next year.

More pieces will be completed before the big public opening, but you can check these two out in the meantime.

