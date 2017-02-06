(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

UPDATE, 6:55 p.m.:

A man is dead after in a two-car accident.

According to Deputy Sheriff Jeff Robinson, both were trucks heading north. A man driving a red truck was killed in the accident.

The driver of the other truck was not injured.

The truck rolled, flipped, and landed in the southbound ditch. The name of the man killed has not been released yet

Traffic is blocked in the southbound lanes, and cars are being slowly directed to drive in the ditch around the accident scene.

The accident is still under investigation, and Robinson said they don't know how this exactly happened yet.

------------------------





At least one person is dead in an accident on Gray Highway in Jones County.

It happened within the last hour between Sandy Creek Trail and Greenwood Road.

Jobie Peeples is on the scene and says one person died in a pickup truck.

So far, we don't have any further details on the wreck.

But traffic is backed up and drivers should avoid that stretch of the Gray Highway if possible.

Check back with WMAZ later for more details as they become available.

(© 2017 WMAZ)