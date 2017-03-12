At long last, downtown Macon ice cream parlor opens

Downtown Macon’s newest business is now officially open after more than a yearlong wait.

Cherry St Scoops on 567 Cherry St. quietly opened its doors on Friday, March 10, after a series of setbacks delayed the ice cream shop’s opening.

What were some of the setbacks exactly? The lofts above the business and a family dedicated to doing interior construction on their own terms without a contractor.

“There were open air conditioner units coming from the lofts and we had to close those,” said general manager Emily Tharp, “With it being a family-owned business, they worked by themselves with no contractors…Sometimes you have to wait for the best things.”

Being family-owned is something that comes up several times; Tharp says all the dairy products come from a farm in Waynesboro.

“It’s a family-owned dairy down there. They do everything themselves – they pasteurize it, they do everything. We’re excited to work with a company like that, like we are” said Tharp.

Cherry St Scoops offers 24 flavors of ice cream and is open every day of the week.

Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday – Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

