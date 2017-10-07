Atlanta couple gets engaged at Georgia National Fair

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The Georgia National Fair is in full swing this weekend with thousands in attendance, but two people stuck out in the crowd Saturday.

Josh and Ayanna visited the fair with their church from Atlanta.

The pair have been dating for about 6 months, but they say they knew they'd found the one back when they met at a church conference earlier this year.

Saturday, Josh surprised Ayanna with a sign on the ferris wheel.

He got down on one knee and asked Ayanna to say 'Yes' to forever, with all of her family there.

And she said YES!

"Song of Solomon says, 'I have found the one whom my soul loves.' I would say that scripture, he embodies that altogether," Ayanna Thomas said.

A big congrats to the happy couple!

