(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

For diehard Falcons fans, the shocking end of last night's Super Bowl may have seemed almost like a death in the family.

Now many aren't sure whether to grieve or accept or just move on.

Jobie Peeples hit the streets of Macon to hear from the fans and provide some free counseling.

For Patriots fans, Sunday was a night of celebration.

Many Falcons fans, however, went home with a broken spirit and broken heart.

"We had a great opportunity to win. I feel like we choked at the end," said Nicholas Easley.

"On Snapchat and stuff last night, people were posting stuff about how disappointed they were and how they didn't really want to talk about it. They were all sad," Elizabeth Martinez said.

"Being a Georgia sports fan in general, having such a chance at bringing home a national title was really upsetting," said Geoffry Johnson.

It was a devastating loss for the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

"People get very involved and very consumed by their dedication to their team."

Licensed Family and Marriage Therapist at Coliseum Medical Center, Dr. Bruce Conn, says it can be devastating for your favorite team to suffer such a loss.

He offers some advice for those struggling to cope.

"Loss hurts, so accept the things we cannot control. So what can you do? Start a new hobby, something completely different. Go to a different destination, start working on your bracket. It's time to start working on your bracket. It's only a month away, you've got to compete. Finally, I would say one of the best things would be exercise. If you're watching a game and you like sports, get out and move. Quit complaining about what they did not do and do it yourself," Conn said.

And with Conn saying it's time to move on, many Dirty Birds fans say they're already looking forward to next year.

"Even though I didn't like it, I'm still a die hard fan," said Easley.

Last night's game was just the Falcons' second Super Bowl trip in their 51-year history. They lost to the Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII.

(© 2017 WMAZ)