Atrium dedicated to Monroe commissioner Jim Ham

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Earlier this month, Monroe County Commissioner Jim Ham passed away in a one-car accident on Highway 41.

Thursday, Monroe County dedicated the atrium of the Monroe County Administration building to him.

Ham served Monroe County from 1987 to 2016.

His brother, Phil Ham, says his brother's life was all about the people of Monroe County.

"He put his whole life into public service, and it is wonderful for our family how much we appreciate the Monroe County Board of Commissioners," said Ham.

Highway 41 from the Forsyth city limits to the Macon-Bibb line was also dedicated to Ham.